ESM September/October 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!

Exclusively for Premium website members, ESM: European Supermarket Magazine presents its fifth issue of 2021.

With Anuga 2021 set to mark a welcome return to the trade show sector, ESM's annual The World Of Food And Drink report showcases some of the food and beverage trends that are likely to be in focus at this October's event. Elsewhere, we mark the return of the Brand Footprint Report, in association with Kantar, examine the latest technological innovations in the point of sale sector, explore the rise of automation in the warehousing and logistics industry, and a lot more besides.