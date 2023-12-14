Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

In the cold, clear waters of Canada’s Atlantic coast, Canadian Lobster is harvested from one of the most carefully managed fisheries in the world.

Introducing Canadian Lobster to your seafood selection not only elevates your gourmet offering, but also aligns with consumer preferences towards premium products that are good for the planet.

Consumers are increasingly seeking out fish and seafood independently verified as being from legal and sustainable fisheries.

The Canadian Lobster industry has pioneered stringent regulations that ensure sustainable lobster-harvesting.

Nearly all (95% of) Canadian lobsters come from fisheries independently certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), which provides third-party certification that Canadian lobsters enjoyed around the world are sustainable and traceable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harvested Canadian lobster is sold live and in many processed forms, including frozen lobster meat and tails, whole, in shell, and many other specialised products.

Consider stocking multiple processed product types, so your customers have a variety of entry points to enjoy Canadian Lobster, from classic lobster rolls to sophisticated bisques and hearty chowders.

Highlighting the different ways to prepare and eat lobster can also demonstrate just how versatile and delicious it can be, and it encourages customers to try new recipes at home, increasing the likelihood of repeat purchases.

Processors, live shippers, and distributors of Canadian Lobster are happy to help you find the right product to meet your needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit LobsterCouncilCanada.ca to learn more about product types, the industry, and how to buy the products that your customers will love.

This article was written in partnership with the Lobster Council of Canada.