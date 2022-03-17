Subscribe Login
Fresh Produce

Contronics To Showcase Dry Misting At Fruit Logistica 2022

After two cancelled editions, the largest fresh-produce trade show in Europe, Fruit Logistica, is scheduled to take place in Berlin next month.

From 5 to 7 April 2022, over 33,000 exhibitors will come together in Messe Berlin, to share their knowledge and experience in the fresh-produce industry.

Dry Misting

Contronics, the Dutch manufacturer of Dry Misting – a sustainable solution to reducing food waste – will participate in the trade show this year.

Dry Misting is an innovative technology that spreads tiny drops of water in the air, creating a thin layer of mist. As the mist evaporates, the humidity rises and the temperature drops naturally.

When applied to fresh produce, the technology results in retaining freshness, colour and nutrients. It extends the shelf life of products for up to twice as long, thereby reducing food waste.

Benefits

On average, the wastage of fruit and vegetables is reduced by more than 25% in a supermarket with Dry Misting, compared to a supermarket without the technology.

Additionally, the rapid payback time, savings on labour costs, and improvements on customer experience help retailers to increase margins on their fresh-produce departments.

Tailored Information And Advice

While Dry Misting is most visible in the supermarket, it is also being applied in cold-storage and transportation units.

It is Contronics’ mission to contribute to a reduction of 50% in food waste throughout the entire fresh-food supply chain.

At Fruit Logistica 2022, Contronics’ team will be demonstrating the various applications of Dry Misting and be available to provide personal, tailored advice for various businesses.

Contronics is exhibiting in Hall 1.2, Stand A-08.

