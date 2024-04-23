One-Third Of Irish Families Are Growing Fruit And Vegetables At Home, Study Finds

One-third of families in Ireland are growing food at home, with more than eight in ten confirming they would like to do so, a new study conducted by SuperValu and GIY (Grow it Yourself) showed.

Among families who grow food at home, 88% do so in their gardens with a further 4% using their balconies.

This trend suggests that the majority of people who grow their own food have access to outdoor space, the study noted.

Ray Kelly, marketing director at SuperValu stated, “Our partnership with GIY is incredibly important as we look to highlight the importance and benefit of growing your own food at home.

“Our research shows that there are many benefits to growing your own food – helping children to understand where food comes from as well as increase the likelihood of consumption, all while being cost effective and good to our environment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At school, 55% of school-going children have grown food in the classroom, with 88% of parents admitting they would like to see their children grow food at school, data showed.

The study also found that 94% of parents believe that learning to grow food is a life skill that all children should learn.

The research was carried out by IPSOS Behaviour and Attitudes, which included 465 children aged between five and 12 and 323 parents with children in the same age group across Ireland.

Other Findings

The study showed that 80% of Irish children are consuming fruit and vegetables every day, with almost 2/3 (63%) of children achieving the recommended daily allowance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine in ten parents said that they purchase their fruit and vegetables at the supermarket rather than at a local market or a specialist shop.

Around 88% of parents agree supermarkets can play an important role in teaching children about the importance of eating fresh, seasonal, local fruit and vegetables, according to the study.

Founder of GIY, Michael Kelly said, “Our research shows the importance of growing food with children, whether at home or in school, and the positive impact this can have on their understanding and consumption of fruit and vegetables.”