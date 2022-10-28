Coop Norway To Sell More Than 800 Tonnes Of Pumpkins This Halloween

Coop Norway hopes to set a new record for pumpkin sales this year on Halloween, exceeding last year's figure of 640 tonnes.

The retailer expects to sell more than 800 tonnes this year, or approximately 160,000 pumpkins, it said in a press release.

Kamilla Sand, fruit and vegetable buyer at Coop Norge, said, "Halloween is a growing season and we see that more and more people want to decorate with pumpkins in all possible sizes and shapes."

In previous years, Coop Norway has had to meet the requirement for pumpkins across its stores with Danish supplies.

However, this year, it will only sell Norwegian produce, thanks to favourable conditions for growing and drying pumpkins.

"We are proud to be able to offer full coverage of Norwegian pumpkins for the first time this year. Our producers, Thema AS in Ski and Jens Graff in Røyken have had fantastic crops this year," Sand said.

Food Waste Prevention

The retailer noted that mostly families with small children buy pumpkins and other Halloween decorations, and the occasion presents an opportunity to create awareness about food waste and encourage families to cook the edible parts of the vegetable.

Edible pumpkin can be boiled, pickled, fried, steamed or stirred, while the insides of decorative pumpkins are apt for use in soups, purees or pastries.

In addition, pumpkin seeds can be rinsed and toasted before being used in nut mixes and salads, or as snacks.

"What I like so much about pumpkin is that it has so many uses. Pumpkin is also healthy, and has a high content of beta-carotene and dietary fibre," Sand added.

