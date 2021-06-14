ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Total Produce Completes Syndication Of Financing For Dole Merger

Published on Jun 14 2021 12:50 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Total Produce / Dole food company / Dole plc / Financing

Total Produce Completes Syndication Of Financing For Dole Merger

Total Produce plc has announced that it has successfully completed the syndication of its financing arrangement as part of its merger with Dole Food Company, Inc.

The new company is to be called Dole plc and will be a US-listed company, the company added.

Credit Agreement

In April, Total Produce announced that it had entered into a credit agreement for $940 million senior secured Term Loan B (TLB) and $500 million senior secured Revolving Credit Facility (RCF).

Following strong demand, the Irish fruit and vegetables group revised the arrangements to a $540 million seven-year US dollar senior secured TLB facility, a $300 million senior secured US dollar five-year Term Loan A facility and a $600 million multicurrency senior secured RCF, totalling $1.44 billion.

Total Produce confirmed in its statement that "all facilities have been successfully syndicated."

Financing

On completion of the transaction, the money will be used, in part, to refinance Dole Food Company, Inc's existing financing arrangements.

The combined financing arrangements will finance Dole plc's activities at a lower cost.

S&P Global Ratings assigned a preliminary BB issuer credit rating to Dole plc and a preliminary BB+ issue-level rating to the senior secured facilities.

Moody's assigned the new entity a corporate issue-level rating of Ba3.

Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs Bank USA are the joint bookrunners and joint lead arrangers for the RCF, the TLA, and the TLB.

Last week, the European Commission approved the merger of the fresh produce firm and Dole Food Company, which is subject to approval by Total Produce shareholders, market conditions, and other customary conditions.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

European Commission Clears Total Produce And Dole Merger

European Commission Clears Total Produce And Dole Merger
Total Produce Announces Credit Agreement Worth $1.44bn

Total Produce Announces Credit Agreement Worth $1.44bn
Total Produce Sees Revenue Up 1.7% In 2020, Despite 'Unprecedented Challenges'

Total Produce Sees Revenue Up 1.7% In 2020, Despite 'Unprecedented Challenges'
Fresh Produce Firms Total Produce And Dole Announce Merger

Fresh Produce Firms Total Produce And Dole Announce Merger
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Fresh Produce

Greenyard Divests Dutch Mushroom Processing Business Mon, 14 Jun 2021

Greenyard Divests Dutch Mushroom Processing Business
European Commission Clears Total Produce And Dole Merger Wed, 9 Jun 2021

European Commission Clears Total Produce And Dole Merger
JBS To Acquire Australian Pork Producer Rivalea Wed, 9 Jun 2021

JBS To Acquire Australian Pork Producer Rivalea
Coronavirus Spurs High-Tech Greenhouse Boom In China Tue, 8 Jun 2021

Coronavirus Spurs High-Tech Greenhouse Boom In China
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN