Ardagh Glass Packaging-Europe Announces 10-Year Power Purchase Agreement

Ardagh Glass Packaging-Europe (AGP-Europe) has entered into a ten-year renewable energy power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renewable Power Capital (RPC).

The deal will see AGP-Europe source renewable energy from Renewable Power Capital's new 161MW Vitberget wind project in Sweden.

Schneider Electric, an adviser in corporate renewable energy procurement and carbon management, supported Ardagh in project selection and negotiation for the PPA, the packaging giant noted.

Power Purchase Agreement

The PPA, scheduled to commence in 2026, will cover approximately 40% of AGP-Europe’s power requirements, offsetting Ardagh’s Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The company described the agreement as 'an incremental step' towards Ardagh’s 2030 goal of transitioning to 100% renewable electricity, as well as a 'fundamental step' toward achieving its 2030 Science Based Targets initiative on CO2 reduction.

Martin Petersson, CEO of AGP-Europe added, “Having recently opened our new NextGen Furnace at AGP in Obernkirchen, Germany, which could save approximately 45,000 tonnes of carbon annually, the impact of this PPA will be significant.

“Not only does it demonstrate our commitment to progressing our sustainability roadmap, but it also shows how we continue to minimise our greenhouse gas emissions.”

Wind Farms

Vitberget is part of RPC’s 553MW cluster of four wind farms in the Kramfors and Sollefteå municipalities in Sweden.

The PPA follows RPC’s announcement early this month that it has ordered 80 Nordex turbines for these wind farms, confirming its commitment to the Swedish wind sector.

Steve Hunter, managing director of Power Markets and Asset Management said, “We at RPC are proud to have closed yet another PPA – this time for a wind farm which forms part of our largest project to date. PPAs are an integral part of RPC’s investment strategy, allowing us to secure long-term, stable cash flows without the need for subsidies.

“We look forward to working alongside our new long-term partner Ardagh as we add glass packaging to the growing list of sectors we’re helping to decarbonise.”