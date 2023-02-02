52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Packaging And Design

Bonnysa And ITC Launch New Packaging Made With Bio-Based Polypropylene

By Robert McHugh
Bonnysa and ITC have collaborated on the launch of a new lid for the carton of its grated tomato range.

The new lid for Bonnysa’s grated tomato is made from bio-based polypropylene, a material from non-fossil fuel sources that helps reduce carbon emissions while guaranteeing the sustainability of raw materials.

This is within its strategy of adopting recycled packaging or packaging from non-fossil fuel sources where possible, which underpins the company’s commitment to sustainability through the incorporation of bio-circular polypropylene in its manufacturing process.

Reducing Its Carbon Footprint

Through the incorporation of bioplastics, both companies are committed to reducing the carbon footprint of packaging.

In addition, emissions produced in the manufacturing process of the raw materials are compensated by the capture of CO2 provided by agricultural plantations, and by the speed of the regeneration of crops.

ISCC Plus Certification

To guarantee the origin of the raw material, ITC has accepted the system of ISCC Plus certification, a protocol that has allowed the incorporation of new bio-circular materials that optimise the sustainability of packaging into the ITC portfolio.

The ISCC Plus seal is a protocol that leads the transition towards a circular economy, through a certification system that guarantees the traceability of raw materials, ensuring its sustainable origin while promoting the circular economy.

More Respectful Of The Environment

This certification has enabled ITC to launch its first circular-packaging projects, made from material from advanced recycling, and therefore suitable for contact with food.

The fruit-and-vegetable company Bonnysa is betting on a transition to recycled packaging, or new proposals that are more sustainable and go beyond the current recyclability of the packaging that it is using.

The company’s close collaboration with ITC seeks to establish a new paradigm in IV- and V-range products that will be more respectful to the environment.

For more information, visit www.bonnysa.es/en.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

ESM
