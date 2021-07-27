CCEP Trials Packaging-Free Beverage Technology In Spain

Published on Jul 27 2021 12:58 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: CCEP / Packaging-Free / Innovative Tap Solutions / drinks dispenser

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) is testing a new beverage dispensing technology by Innovative Tap Solutions (ITS) in Spain.

ITS technology will enable restaurants, cafes, offices, stadiums, and other venues to offer several beverage brands in CCEP's portfolio via self-service taps.

Through this system, consumers can refill their drinks and pay for the quantity served directly through the tap.

Packaging-Free

The self-pour, self-pay technology offers consumers a packaging-free delivery method for their drinks, while also cutting down queues, reducing the need for unnecessary contact, and freeing up serving staff – features beneficial for ensuring safety as COVID-19 restrictions lift.

ITS, which is new to Europe, will be piloted with CCEP customer Restalia, a leading Spanish multinational catering group, and Aspro Parks, one of the biggest European companies specialising in theme parks, water parks, zoos, and leisure centres.

The first ITS devices have been installed in Restalia’s 100 Montaditos restaurant at Centro Comercial TresAguas shopping centre, located in Madrid, and at Aspro Parks’s Palmitos Park and Aqualand Maspalomas, in Gran Canaria.

"We're always looking for new and innovative ways for people to enjoy our drinks, thinking beyond the traditional bottle or can, and ITS is a great example of how we're using technology to help our customers sell and deliver our products in different ways," said Craig Twyford, co-founder of CCEP Ventures.

Packaging Strategy

This initiative represents another step forward in CCEP's This is Forward' Action on Packaging' strategy, launched in 2017.

CCEP is committed to investing and innovating in refillable and dispensed delivery models to reduce packaging where it can and eliminate packaging waste, while lowering its carbon footprint as part of its 2040 net-zero ambition.

CCEP is exploring and testing the development of a suite of dispensed delivery solutions for a range of environments.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.