Daymon Wins 12 Vertex Awards | ESM Magazine

Published on Jun 24 2021 12:09 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Vertex Awards / Private Brand / Daymon

Daymon has won 12 Vertex Awards this year – four gold, three silver and five bronze awards.

The awards were won by the Daymon International Development Centre, Daymon United States and Daymon China teams.

The Vertex Awards are the only global competition devoted exclusively to private brand package design.

The awards are judged by a highly esteemed panel of industry experts from around the world, and awarded based on creativity, marketability and innovation.

This year’s competition included more than 600 entries, where the outstanding designs showcase how private brands have moved from mimicry to trendsetting in branding and design.

Since 2014, Daymon International Development Centre has won a total of 34 Design Awards, including 25 Vertex Awards.

Daymon has won awards in diverse categories, such as brand design, packaging design, product design, creative copywriting/naming, and web design.

About Daymon

With 50 years of experience building successful private brand programmes around the world, Daymon is the only solution provider that influences all aspects of private brand development, from strategy to execution to consumer engagement.

Daymon’s unique approach helps retailers and brands set themselves apart through a full suite of best-in-class private brand development services, including strategy, analytics and insights, product development, supplier development and management, account management, and design and packaging management.

Daymon is committed to creating customised solutions that help retailers and brands not only get in on the action but lead the pack with unbeatable private brand programmes.