52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Lithuanian Shoppers Using 'Five Times Less' Single-Use Plastic Bags

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

Lithuanian shoppers are using 'five times less' single-use plastic bags when shopping, retailer Iki has said, one week on from the introduction of new legislation charging customers for their use.

On 1 July, new legislation came into effect that bans the use of free single-use plastic bags, except lightweight plastic bags for meat and fish products, with most retailers introducing a charge of 1 cent for said bags.

According to Iki, the additional charge is already starting to lead to changes in customer behaviour, with sales of reusable bags up 40% on average.

'A Cleaner Future'

"The first week alone shows that a small change in the way you shop can turn into a significant push towards a cleaner future," commented Vaida Budrienė, Iki communications manager.

"Our statistics show that during the first seven days of July, the number of ultra-light plastic bags purchased by customers is almost five times lower than the weekly average of bags used last year," Budrienė said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Various types of reusable bags for fruit and vegetables and other small products have been available at the retailer for some years now, and demand for these rose between 30% and 43% depending on the type of bag.

"The customers' favourite also became apparent – sales of net bags grew the most," Budrienė added.

Plastic-Bag Usage

The Lithuanian government introduced the new law following studies that indicated that plastic bag usage in the country was the highest in Europe – according to 2020 data, a typical Lithuanian shopper uses 294 bags per year, while the EU average is 87.

Other countries have also taken steps to reduce or limit the use of single-use plastic bags – New Zealand recently became the first country in the world to completely ban single-use plastic bags in retail outlets.

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Lithuania

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Arla Foods Explores Fibre-Based Caps For Milk Cartons
2
Packaging And Design

Waste Framework Directive Welcomed By Steel Packaging Industry
3
Packaging And Design

ALPLA Expands Recycling Capabilities In Poland
4
Packaging And Design

Albert Heijn Enhances 'Packaging-Free' Concept At Store In The Hague
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com