New Market Offers Perfect Hand Baskets For This Summer

New Market, from Shopping Basket, is the perfect 30-litre hand basket for any day-to-day activity. It is made of high-quality recycled polyethylene, making it a very resistant basket.

New Market is designed and tested to withstand more than 10,000 uses and hold up to 12 kilograms with each load – an average capacity that adapts to many types of businesses and activities.

In addition, it is the perfect substitute for disposable plastic bags, greatly reducing the carbon footprint of your customers and your brand while respecting the environment.

The Possibilities Are Endless

New Market is practical enough to take to the beach, for daily shopping, to use at home, for hobbies, for organising children’s toys, etc. It is even used in agricultural cooperatives, where it withstands the frenetic pace of this activity without any problems.

Its closed base allows you to transport small items, so the possibilities are endless, and its easy cleaning makes its use even more diverse.

New Market is available in four very bright and fun colours: coral, green, turquoise and black.

You can use New Market in your stores, for your customers to make their purchases, and for resale.

Multiflex Line Of Baskets

New Market is part of Shopping Basket’s Multiflex line of baskets, being the ‘big sister’ in terms of size.

Elsewhere, the Kanguro model, with a 27-litre capacity, is also available. It is slimmer, longer and smaller than all the baskets in the ‘Sweet’ line and boasts a ten-litre capacity.

Take a look at all its features and fall in love with all its advantages.

