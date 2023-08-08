52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

British Retailers See Slowest Sales Growth In 11 Months In July: Survey

By Reuters
Share this article

British retailers logged their slowest sales growth in 11 months in July, thanks to rainy weather and high inflation, a survey showed.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said retail sales values rose by 1.5% compared with July last year, less than half the 12-month average growth rate of 3.9% and down from this year's peak of 5.2% in February.

The data is not adjusted for inflation so July's small rise in spending represented a fall in terms of sales volumes.

British consumers have, so far, largely weathered the impact of high inflation and rising interest rates, but economists believe this resilience is likely to wane in the coming months.

Wage growth adjusted for inflation is negative, consumers are loading up on unsecured loans like credit card debt and their finances will be squeezed as borrowing rates for mortgages in particular rise to reflect not just past interest rate rises, but expectations for future ones as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cautious Spending

"It is clear that consumers are spending their money much more carefully and spending only when necessary, as Bank of England rate hikes continue to bite on incomes," CMC Markets chief markets strategist Michael Hewson said.

"With some consumers approaching a cliff edge as their fixed rate terms come up for expiry, they may well be saving more in order to mitigate the impact of an impending sharp rise in mortgage costs," he said.

BoE chief economist Huw Pill on Monday said food inflation, which has been more severe than that for other items, is likely to fall to around 10% later this year, from 17.3% right now.

The BoE raised interest rates for the 14th time in a row on 2 August and said borrowing costs would stay high for some time, given the persistence of inflation.

However, investors are turning their attention to the weak outlook for the UK economy and are betting on two more rate hikes from the BoE at most, according to money markets.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

JBS To Supply Biogas-Based Energy To Swift Stores
2
Retail

Carrefour Polska Names New Director Of Communications, Sustainable Development And Public Affairs
3
Retail

Tesco To Introduce Flexible Working Rights
4
Retail

Delhaize Reveals Details Of First Stores To Be Taken Over By Independent Retailers
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com