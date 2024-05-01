52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Loblaw Reports Strong First Quarter On Resilient Demand, Easing Food Prices

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Loblaw Reports Strong First Quarter On Resilient Demand, Easing Food Prices

Canadian food and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Companies topped expectations for first-quarter revenue and profit, aided by sustained consumer demand well as easing prices of grocery items.

The company has seen gains from steady sales of essential items such as groceries and medicines, as well as higher demand for its private labels as consumers trade down from well-known brands that are typically more expensive.

Cost cut measures and promotional strategies have also helped the company to mitigate inflationary pressures, Loblaw has said.

With food prices now coming off their peaks in Canada, analysts expect consumer spending power to grow and boost sales across products, including on discretionary items such as apparels.

Quarterly Highlights

The Brampton, Ontario-based company reported a 4.4% rise in its retail segment sales in the first quarter, echoing strong growth in its food and drug businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loblaw's revenue rose 4.5% to C$13.58 billion ($9.86 billion) from a year earlier, compared with analysts' average estimate of C$13.46 billion ($9.58 billion), according to LSEG data.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw's earnings per share came in at C$1.72, above analysts' average estimate of C$1.70.

The company added that its e-commerce sales increased by 16.1%.

“We continued to deliver value, quality and service across our various banners, which led to more customers choosing our stores,” said Per Bank, president and chief executive officer of Loblaw Companies Limited. “Our dedicated colleagues, strategic plan and unique assets position us well to best serve the needs of Canadians today and in the future.”

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

REMA 1000 Parent Reitan Retail Reports 4% Decline In Annual Profit
REMA 1000 Parent Reitan Retail Reports 4% Decline In Annual Profit
2
Retail

Groupe Casino Sells 121 Stores To Groupement Les Mousquetaires, Auchan Retail France, Carrefour
Groupe Casino Sells 121 Stores To Groupement Les Mousquetaires, Auchan Retail France, Carrefour
3
Retail

Shopper Spend Down 0.9% In French Grocery In April
Shopper Spend Down 0.9% In French Grocery In April
4
Retail

German Retail Sales Rise More Than Expected In March, Boding Well For Economy
German Retail Sales Rise More Than Expected In March, Boding Well For Economy
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com