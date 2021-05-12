ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Pepco's Warsaw IPO Likely To Be Priced At 40 Zloty Per Share: Bookrunners

Published on May 12 2021 1:29 PM in Retail tagged: Poland / IPO / Steinhoff / Pep&amp;Co

Pepco's Warsaw IPO Likely To Be Priced At 40 Zloty Per Share: Bookrunners

The market debut of discount retailer Pepco is likely to be priced at least at 40 zlotys (€8.81) per share, bookrunners said on Wednesday, meaning shareholders may sell stock worth around 3.7 billion (€810 million) zlotys in what may be Poland's biggest IPO of 2021.

While the expected pricing is towards the lower end of the 38 zloty to 46 zloty-per-share indicative price range, the fact that South African conglomerate Steinhoff chose Warsaw over London to list Pepco came as a boost to the Polish stock exchange.

The Polish bourse was passed over by parcel delivery company InPost, which chose to list in Amsterdam in January.

Bookrunners said that the final offer size meant that 18% of the company, or 92,446,602 shares would be sold.

Books close at 11:00 GMT on Thursday, and have been oversubscribed on the maximum deal size, the bookrunners said.

Pepco trades from more than 3,200 stores across 16 countries.

Expansion Plans

In February of this year, the Poundland owner said it aims to open 400 stores across Europe in its 2020-21 financial year in a bid to expand its PEPCO brand beyond central and eastern Europe

Pepco Group is part of South African conglomerate Steinhoff. Since 2019, Steinhoff and its creditors have been evaluating a range of strategic options for Pepco Group, including a potential public listing, private equity sale or trade sale.

The discount retailer reported a 31% drop in full-year core earnings, as coronavirus-related store closures impacted its performance.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Stock Spirits Posts Profit Of €28.1m In First Half

Stock Spirits Posts Profit Of €28.1m In First Half
Change Of Leadership Planned At Netto Polska As Tesco Transformation Begins

Change Of Leadership Planned At Netto Polska As Tesco Transformation Begins
Dino Polska Sees 24.3% Growth In Revenue In First Quarter

Dino Polska Sees 24.3% Growth In Revenue In First Quarter
Żabka Obtains Competition Authority's Approval To Acquire Maczfit

Żabka Obtains Competition Authority's Approval To Acquire Maczfit
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

7-Eleven Owner Sees Shares Soar After Investor Takes Stake Thu, 13 May 2021

7-Eleven Owner Sees Shares Soar After Investor Takes Stake
Discounter Mere Eyeing Potential Sites Across UK Thu, 13 May 2021

Discounter Mere Eyeing Potential Sites Across UK
UK Shopper Confidence At Highest Level For Five Years: IGD Thu, 13 May 2021

UK Shopper Confidence At Highest Level For Five Years: IGD
Sonae MC To Accelerate Rollout Of Meu Super Stores In Portugal Thu, 13 May 2021

Sonae MC To Accelerate Rollout Of Meu Super Stores In Portugal
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN