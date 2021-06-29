ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Italian Meat Sales Decline In 2020, Study Finds

Published on Jun 29 2021 7:59 AM in Retail tagged: Italian meat / cured meat / Assica

Italian Meat Sales Decline In 2020, Study Finds

Sales of Italian meat and cured meats dropped 3.3% year-on-year in 2020 to €8.23 billion, according to the latest data presented by the association Assica.

This decline was driven by the closure of the HoReCa channel and restrictive measures taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic that penalized exports.

The production of cured meats fell by 7.1% to 1.09 million tonnes, while the production value dropped by 3.6% to €7.92 billion.

Exports of Italian deli meats dropped in volume (-7.2%) to 170,137 tonnes, but increased in value by 2.5% to €1.62 billion.

Recovery In Demand

While exports to the EU-27 and third countries were both affected, a recovery in demand in the US resulted in volume and value growth in the last quarter of the year.

The closure of the HoReCa channel had a significant impact on fresh meat and cold cuts consumption, but sales in large-scale retail outlets increased, with huge peaks in the first weeks of the virus outbreak. 

While this trend slowed down gradually, purchases in large-scale retail outlets remained higher than in the previous year.

Cooked ham continued to be the most consumed product in Italy, with a 27.2% share of the total cured meats segment, followed by raw ham (21.8%), mortadella/wurstel (19%), salami (8.1%), and bresaola (2.5%). Other cured meats accounted for 21.3% of the share.

Promotion Campaign

Assica has also launched a three-year promotion campaign, co-financed by the EU - 'Trust Your Taste, Choose European Quality' - aimed mainly at some countries, including Belgium.

Belgium is currently the third leading export market for Italian deli meats with 7,489 tonnes of exported products worth €96.2 million.

In the first two months of 2021, Belgian demand for Italian deli meats recorded a 12.1% growth in quantity and 8.8% in value.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic. For more Retail news click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

France Sees June Consumer Boom As Restrictions Ease Tue, 29 Jun 2021

France Sees June Consumer Boom As Restrictions Ease
Euro 2020, Good Weather Help Maintain Strong UK Grocery Sales: Nielsen Tue, 29 Jun 2021

Euro 2020, Good Weather Help Maintain Strong UK Grocery Sales: Nielsen
Portugal’s Aqui é Fresco Sees Sales, Profits Up In 2020 Tue, 29 Jun 2021

Portugal’s Aqui é Fresco Sees Sales, Profits Up In 2020
Japanese Retail Sales Continue To Rise, But Overall Trend Still Subdued Tue, 29 Jun 2021

Japanese Retail Sales Continue To Rise, But Overall Trend Still Subdued
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN