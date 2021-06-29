Italian Meat Sales Decline In 2020, Study Finds

Published on Jun 29 2021 7:59 AM in Retail tagged: Italian meat / cured meat / Assica

Sales of Italian meat and cured meats dropped 3.3% year-on-year in 2020 to €8.23 billion, according to the latest data presented by the association Assica.

This decline was driven by the closure of the HoReCa channel and restrictive measures taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic that penalized exports.

The production of cured meats fell by 7.1% to 1.09 million tonnes, while the production value dropped by 3.6% to €7.92 billion.

Exports of Italian deli meats dropped in volume (-7.2%) to 170,137 tonnes, but increased in value by 2.5% to €1.62 billion.

Recovery In Demand

While exports to the EU-27 and third countries were both affected, a recovery in demand in the US resulted in volume and value growth in the last quarter of the year.

The closure of the HoReCa channel had a significant impact on fresh meat and cold cuts consumption, but sales in large-scale retail outlets increased, with huge peaks in the first weeks of the virus outbreak.

While this trend slowed down gradually, purchases in large-scale retail outlets remained higher than in the previous year.

Cooked ham continued to be the most consumed product in Italy, with a 27.2% share of the total cured meats segment, followed by raw ham (21.8%), mortadella/wurstel (19%), salami (8.1%), and bresaola (2.5%). Other cured meats accounted for 21.3% of the share.

Promotion Campaign

Assica has also launched a three-year promotion campaign, co-financed by the EU - 'Trust Your Taste, Choose European Quality' - aimed mainly at some countries, including Belgium.

Belgium is currently the third leading export market for Italian deli meats with 7,489 tonnes of exported products worth €96.2 million.

In the first two months of 2021, Belgian demand for Italian deli meats recorded a 12.1% growth in quantity and 8.8% in value.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Branislav Pekic. For more Retail news click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.