52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Consumer Sentiment Returns To Two-Year High, GfK Survey Shows

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
UK Consumer Sentiment Returns To Two-Year High, GfK Survey Shows

British consumer sentiment returned to a two-year high this month as households took a more positive view of the economy and their own finances, a long-running survey showed.

The GfK consumer confidence index rose to -19 in April from -21 in March, matching January's reading which was the highest since January 2022, just before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine triggered a surge in energy costs and other bills.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a slightly smaller rise to -20. A year ago, the index stood at -30.

"These improvements reflect the impact on household budgets of lower inflation and the anticipation of further tax cuts," GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said.

"However, we are a long way from the much firmer sentiment last seen in the period before Brexit, Covid and the conflict in Ukraine," Staton said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inflation

Inflation fell to a two-and-a-half year low of 3.2% in March, and April brought a nearly 10% increase in Britain's minimum wage as well as a 2 percentage point cut in the rate of national insurance contributions paid by employees.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt has said he wants to cut taxes further if there is room in the public finances before Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls an election, expected in the second half of this year.

Elsewhere, Ocado emerged as the fastest-growing retailer in the UK grocery market in the 12 weeks to 14 April, according to new data from Kantar, with the online operator seeing 12.5% growth, performing ahead of the total online market.

Online grocery hit its highest level since July 2022 in the period, rising to 12% of the overall market, Kantar said.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Jerónimo Martins' First-Quarter Profit Falls 31% As Margins Squeezed
Jer&oacute;nimo Martins' First-Quarter Profit Falls 31% As Margins Squeezed
2
Retail

Walmart's Rob Walton Set To Retire From Board
Walmart's Rob Walton Set To Retire From Board
3
Retail

Cognac Division Helps Rémy Cointreau Beat Sales Expectations
Cognac Division Helps R&eacute;my Cointreau Beat Sales Expectations
4
Retail

European Sustainable Food Coalition Seeks To Foster Collective Action
European Sustainable Food Coalition Seeks To Foster Collective Action
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com