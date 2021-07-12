SPAR China Partners With Guizhou Heli Supermarket Group

Published on Jul 12 2021 11:11 AM in Retail tagged: Spar / Spar China / Guizhou / Guizhou Heli Supermarket Group

SPAR China has announced a partnership with Guizhou Heli Supermarket Group. The partnership, in place since the beginning of July, will lead to increased growth through the expansion of SPAR into the Guizhou province.

Guizhou Heli and SPAR’s partnership will see the group continuing to focus on the local market, sharpening its competitive edge in collaboration with SPAR China throughout all of Guizhou’s 88 regions, and creating a world-class shopping experience for customers by adopting SPAR’s multiformat strategy.

Guizhou Heli Supermarket Group

Guizhou Heli Supermarket Group is a retail chain operating over 100 supermarkets, shopping centres, and department stores in Guizhou province, located in the Southwest region of China, employing 10,000 people.

The company’s knowledge of local markets and targeted consumer groups has built a strong market presence in the region since its establishment in 2000.

Commenting on the new partnership, Wang Peihuan, chairman of SPAR China, said, "We welcome Guizhou Heli Supermarket Group to join SPAR family. The new partnership marks another step to further grow SPAR in China.

"We look forward to supporting Guizhou Heli in creating an excellent shopping experience for customers, utilising home and abroad resources, strengths in large scale and supply chains, as well as our multi-format retail strategy."

Partnership

SPAR International and SPAR China teams will help Guizhou Heli refresh their retail business strategies, utilising international best practice and expertise in forming a development plan.

Advertisement

SPAR’s international scale and resources will assist in the design and development of innovative and modern flagship stores.

As part of the collaboration, the group plans to initiate changes to the supply chain.

Since its market introduction in 2014, SPAR has developed a significant presence in China.

At the end of 2020, SPAR China generated retail sales of €1.55 billion, operating 360 stores with a total of 801,705 square metres of retail space.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.