Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Aldi Denmark To Implement European Chicken Commitment Standards

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Aldi Denmark is set to expand on its commitments to animal welfare as it aims to make all chicken suppliers adhere to the European Chicken Commitment (ECC) international standards.

The retailer will work with its suppliers to gradually ensure that the requirements of the standard are met for all chicken products in its stores.

Aldi Denmark Raises Animal Welfare Standards

Recently, Aldi was recognised by the animal welfare association, Anima, in its new report entitled ‘Chicken welfare in Danish supermarkets’ as the retail chain that has made the most progress in chicken welfare.

The retailer aims to ensure the highest possible level of animal welfare standards in its products, with ECC standards as a further example of that.

The chain will first meet the standards on fresh chickens, followed by frozen 'clean' chicken products (chicken thighs, - breast, among others), and processed chicken products, which include chicken cold cuts.

"It is our task as a retail chain to take responsibility for better animal welfare and help customers buy more responsible goods. We have great ambitions in the field, and Anima's great recognition of Aldi's efforts means a lot to us," said Katrine Milman, CSR CEO of Aldi Denmark.

Animal Welfare Across Denmark

Aldi Denmark continuously upgrades its range based on the chain's purchasing policies that pose strict requirements for animal welfare for chickens that extend beyond the Danish statutory obligation standard.

At the same time, the retailer believes that it must also be easy for customers to shop both Danish and responsibly at Aldi.

"We take animal welfare seriously and hope that all our colleagues in the industry will follow suit - it will mean better animal welfare across a broad comb for chickens and more responsible goods for consumers,” Milman added.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Urgent Action Needed To Tackle Surge In Food Insecurity: UN Agency
2
Supply Chain

Ukraine Faces Grain Harvest Storage Crunch As Exports Struggle
3
Supply Chain

Bird Flu Puts Organic Chickens Into Lockdown
4
Supply Chain

Italy's MD Inaugurates Cortenuova Logistics Centre
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com