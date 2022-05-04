Aldi Denmark To Implement European Chicken Commitment Standards

Aldi Denmark is set to expand on its commitments to animal welfare as it aims to make all chicken suppliers adhere to the European Chicken Commitment (ECC) international standards.

The retailer will work with its suppliers to gradually ensure that the requirements of the standard are met for all chicken products in its stores.

Aldi Denmark Raises Animal Welfare Standards

Recently, Aldi was recognised by the animal welfare association, Anima, in its new report entitled ‘Chicken welfare in Danish supermarkets’ as the retail chain that has made the most progress in chicken welfare.

The retailer aims to ensure the highest possible level of animal welfare standards in its products, with ECC standards as a further example of that.

The chain will first meet the standards on fresh chickens, followed by frozen 'clean' chicken products (chicken thighs, - breast, among others), and processed chicken products, which include chicken cold cuts.

"It is our task as a retail chain to take responsibility for better animal welfare and help customers buy more responsible goods. We have great ambitions in the field, and Anima's great recognition of Aldi's efforts means a lot to us," said Katrine Milman, CSR CEO of Aldi Denmark.

Animal Welfare Across Denmark

Aldi Denmark continuously upgrades its range based on the chain's purchasing policies that pose strict requirements for animal welfare for chickens that extend beyond the Danish statutory obligation standard.

At the same time, the retailer believes that it must also be easy for customers to shop both Danish and responsibly at Aldi.

"We take animal welfare seriously and hope that all our colleagues in the industry will follow suit - it will mean better animal welfare across a broad comb for chickens and more responsible goods for consumers,” Milman added.