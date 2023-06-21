52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Axfood Building Sweden’s Largest Solar Park In Hallstavik

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Axfood has announced it is partnering with photovoltaic firm Alight to build Sweden’s largest solar park, in Hallstavik.

The solar park in Hallstavik will encompass approximately 92,000 solar panels over an area of 71 hectares, corresponding to 101 football pitches.

Solar Plan

The Swedish retailer said the total installed capacity will yield approximately 63 GWh of power, which corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of just over 12,600 normal-sized households.

The plan is to put the solar park into operation in the spring of 2024.

Green Electricity

Axfood and Alight are partnering through a power purchase agreement (PPA) under which Alight will own, construct, install and manage the operation of the facility, while Axfood undertakes to purchase green electricity equivalent to the amount produced for a minimum of 12 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investment in the solar park in Hallstavik replaces a previously-planned solar park in Skåne, which has experienced delays in its permit process.

The retailer said that one of the advantages of the park in Hallstavik is that it is being constructed on low-value agricultural land.

Read More: Axfood's Åsa Domeij Shares Insights On The Retailer's Sustainability Strategy

Biodiversity

Axfood said in order to preserve and improve biodiversity and the habitat for local species, a nature plan has been developed for the location where the solar park is to be built.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan includes measures such as planting meadow vegetation, creating sand beds for solitary bee species, and habitat piles.

'Major Investments'

“While we have our sights set on continuing to reduce our climate impact, we want to promote an increase in the amount of renewable electricity in the market," commented Klas Balkow, president and CEO of Axfood.

"That is why, over the short term, we have presented three major investments in solar panel facilities.”

Read More: Axfood Posts Retail Sales Growth Of 11.9% In FY 2022

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Lidl Spain Creates 250 Jobs At Andalusia Logistics Facility
2
Supply Chain

Walmart Opens High-Tech Fulfillment Center Near Indianapolis
3
Supply Chain

EU Overhaul Of ESG Ratings Industry Rules Has Further To Run
4
Supply Chain

Bunzl Flags Flat First-Half Underlying Revenue Growth
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com