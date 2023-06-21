Axfood Building Sweden’s Largest Solar Park In Hallstavik

Axfood has announced it is partnering with photovoltaic firm Alight to build Sweden’s largest solar park, in Hallstavik.

The solar park in Hallstavik will encompass approximately 92,000 solar panels over an area of 71 hectares, corresponding to 101 football pitches.

Solar Plan

The Swedish retailer said the total installed capacity will yield approximately 63 GWh of power, which corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of just over 12,600 normal-sized households.

The plan is to put the solar park into operation in the spring of 2024.

Green Electricity

Axfood and Alight are partnering through a power purchase agreement (PPA) under which Alight will own, construct, install and manage the operation of the facility, while Axfood undertakes to purchase green electricity equivalent to the amount produced for a minimum of 12 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investment in the solar park in Hallstavik replaces a previously-planned solar park in Skåne, which has experienced delays in its permit process.

The retailer said that one of the advantages of the park in Hallstavik is that it is being constructed on low-value agricultural land.

Read More: Axfood's Åsa Domeij Shares Insights On The Retailer's Sustainability Strategy

Biodiversity

Axfood said in order to preserve and improve biodiversity and the habitat for local species, a nature plan has been developed for the location where the solar park is to be built.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan includes measures such as planting meadow vegetation, creating sand beds for solitary bee species, and habitat piles.

'Major Investments'

“While we have our sights set on continuing to reduce our climate impact, we want to promote an increase in the amount of renewable electricity in the market," commented Klas Balkow, president and CEO of Axfood.

"That is why, over the short term, we have presented three major investments in solar panel facilities.”

Read More: Axfood Posts Retail Sales Growth Of 11.9% In FY 2022

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.