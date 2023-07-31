Campbell Soup Announces $160m Investment In Utah Bakery

Campbell Soup Company has announced it is investing approximately $160 million (€143.5 million) in its Richmond, Utah, manufacturing facility to expand production of Goldfish crackers to help meet increased consumer demand.

Campbell Soup expects the new line to increase the bakery’s output of Goldfish by 50% and produce over five million Goldfish per hour or 1,500 Goldfish every second, the company added.

The expansion also includes the construction of an onsite flour mill that will be separately owned and operated. As part of the project, Utah Flour Milling, will build a flour mill adjacent and connected to the Campbell bakery.

The mill will reduce the site’s greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating over 2,200 trucks per year transporting the flour from mill to bakery.

Campbell Soup Company currently employs more than 400 people in the Cache Valley region and will add more than 80 jobs with this investment.

The bakery, which has made Pepperidge Farm products for 50 years, was recently named one of the top employers in Northern Utah by the Cache Valley Daily and Cache Valley Media Group.

'Billion-Dollar Business'

“Goldfish is an iconic brand that is quickly approaching a billion-dollar business, and this investment demonstrates our commitment to the growth of our brands and the communities where we operate,” said Chris Foley, executive vice president and president, Campbell Snacks.

The company expects the new Goldfish line to be operational by the end of 2024, it said in a statement.

This will be Campbell’s third Goldfish capacity expansion in the past two years, following bakery expansions in Lakeland, Florida and Willard, Ohio.

In June, Campbell Soup beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit as it benefited from several quarters worth of price hikes.