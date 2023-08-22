52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Carlsberg Sverige Invests In Electric Trucks

By Dayeeta Das
Carlsberg Sverige has invested in a sustainable transport solution for southern and western Sweden with the freight mobility company Einride, as the brewer seeks to progress towards its goal of achieving a zero-carbon footprint.

The Swedish subsidiary of Carlsberg will introduce electric trucks for all beverage transportation between its brewery in Falkenberg, the water factory in Ramlösa, and the transshipment terminals in Gothenburg, Malmö and Helsingborg.

Starting in the autumn of 2024, eight electric trucks with trailers with 51 pallet spaces in each will operate in these routes in Sweden.

Einride will install charging infrastructure at strategic locations, including the brewery in Falkenberg and the water factory in Ramlösa, allowing the trucks to charge during the process of loading and unloading.

Sustainable Freight

Carl Ceder, VP Nordics at Einride, said, "It is a pleasure to work with customers like Carlsberg Sverige and assist them on their journey towards sustainable freight, proving together that the time has come for a large-scale transformation of heavy transportation, even over longer distances.

"Carlsberg dares to challenge old truths and break new ground through digitisation and electrification, to create real change."

The electric truck fleet will be operated, planned, optimised, and monitored by the mobility platform Einride Saga, the brewer added.

The expanded partnership with Einride is expected to help Carlsberg Sverige electrify approximately 7,650,000 transport kilometres in five years.

It is equivalent to saving almost 12,300 tonnes of CO2 emissions, compared to diesel trucks, or taking 428 diesel cars, driving 200 kilometres a day for a year, off the road, accord to data from Einride.

Since the transition to electric transportation with Einride, Carlsberg Sverige has succeeded in reducing transport emissions by up to 95% compared to routes previously running on diesel, the brewer noted.

