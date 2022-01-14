Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

China Sees 5.4% Decline In Meat Imports In 2021

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

China's imports of meat fell 5.4% in 2021 from the year before, customs data showed, as a surge in domestic supply of pork cut demand for overseas supplies.

More than half the meat imported by China is pork, the nation's favourite protein, while about a quarter is beef.

China brought in 9.38 million tonnes of meat last year, said the General Administration of Customs, down from 9.91 million in 2020.

Producers have boosted pork output in recent years after output was devastated by an epidemic of African swine fever in 2018 and 2019.

But the surge in supply comes amid weak demand for pork, as fewer people dine out because of a series of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Pork Prices

Domestic pork prices fell for most of last year and are down 14% in 2022, pressuring the price of exported meat too.

"Last year was tough because of the lower prices and logistics," said a leading exporter of pork and poultry to China who sought anonymity.

Though the overall value of meat imports was up 4.6%, at $32 billion, that was bolstered by beef, he added, global supply of which is tight, while pork prices have dropped, in turn pressuring chicken prices.

Weak demand and lower prices have sharply pushed down meat arrivals in recent months, while a ban on Brazilian beef from 3 September until mid-December reduced supply from China's top supplier of the commodity.

COVID-19 Measures

Tougher measures have also been adopted in recent months to keep COVID-19 from entering the country on the surface of frozen foods, said Pan Chenjun, a senior analyst at Rabobank.

December's meat imports of 654,000 tonnes were down 32% from a year ago, and lower than November's figure of 677,000 tonnes, customs said.

Imports look set to keep falling, said Pan, as domestic supply grows.

"The price cannot support further large imports," she added.

Read More: China To Levy Higher Tariffs On Pork Imports In 2022

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Jumbo Opens Home Delivery Hub In Eindhoven
2
Retail

Coop Italia Seeks To Mitigate Price Hikes For Consumers
3
A-Brands

Emmanuel Faber And David Barber Join Astanor Ventures
4
A-Brands

Nestlé Portugal Achieves 'Best Ever' Performance In 2020
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com