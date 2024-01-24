52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

China To Encourage Hog Farmers To Reduce Capacity After Price Slump

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
China To Encourage Hog Farmers To Reduce Capacity After Price Slump

China will 'guide' farmers to reduce hog production capacity as it steps up regulation of the industry, the agriculture ministry said, after an aggressive expansion drive led to an oversupply of pigs and heavy losses.

Big agribusinesses in the world's top pork producer have modernised farms and expanded pig herds so rapidly in recent years that a downturn in demand led to plummeting hog prices, mounting losses, and rising debt last year.

Farmers lost an average of 76 yuan ($10.60) per hog in 2023, Lei Liugong, director of market and information technology at the ministry, said in a press briefing.

As a result, struggling producers sped up slaughter of pigs late last year to cut their losses, raising the country's pork production to a nine-year high of 57.94 million metric tonnes.

Lei said the sow herd at end-December was down 2.5 million heads from a year ago to 41.42 million heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

But herd numbers are still high and thus de-stocking will continue in the next one to two months, continuing to depress prices, he said.

But the fall in the number of breeding sows will help the market recover in the second quarter of the year, he added.

Supply And Demand Equilibrium

To accelerate the return of supply and demand to equilibrium, the ministry will guide farms and households to reduce production capacity and fatten pigs at the right time, Lei said.

At the same briefing, Chen Bangxun, the ministry's director of the development planning department, said there is room for China to continue reducing the amount of high-protein soybeans used in livestock feed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current proportion of soybean meal in feed formula fell to 13%, down 1.5 percentage points from 2022, which is equivalent to a reduction of about 9 million metric tonnes of soybean consumption, Chen said.

Soybean demand in the world's largest importer is largely driven by the livestock industry as the beans are crushed into meal for animal feed.

China, aiming to reduce its soybean imports, has promoted low-protein feed diets, and the use of oilseeds, leftover food and animal carcasses for feed.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Barry Callebaut Sales Volumes Rise Slightly During Q1
Barry Callebaut Sales Volumes Rise Slightly During Q1
2
Supply Chain

Vion Food Group To Divest Some Of Its German Portfolio
Vion Food Group To Divest Some Of Its German Portfolio
3
Supply Chain

EU To Allow Wider Measures To Control Ukraine Grain Imports
EU To Allow Wider Measures To Control Ukraine Grain Imports
4
Supply Chain

JBS Champions Knowledge Transfer, Access To Finance For Smallholders In Davos
JBS Champions Knowledge Transfer, Access To Finance For Smallholders In Davos
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com