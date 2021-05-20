ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Coffee Exports From Guatemala To Fall Up To 3% This Season

Published on May 20 2021 7:59 AM in Supply Chain tagged: climate change / Guatemala / Coffee Exports / Anacafe

Coffee Exports From Guatemala To Fall Up To 3% This Season

Coffee exports from Guatemala, the world's sixth largest arabica exporter, are set to fall up to 3% this season due to low farmgate prices, a lack of workers and erratic rains linked to climate change, coffee association Anacafe said.

International arabica futures prices are on a tear at the moment, trading near four-year highs mostly because of falling output in Brazil, which accounts for up to half of the world's arabica supply.

Signs of sliding output in Guatemala are more cause for concern, especially as output in top Central American producer Honduras is also declining. Central America and Mexico produce about a fifth of the world's arabica.

"(We've) been having labor shortages over the last couple of harvests. Low prices play a role, its hard to improve wages," Juan Luis Barrios, president of Anacafe, told Reuters in a phone interview.

He added that rainfall cycles in the country have broken down due to climate change, affecting bean growth. Guatemala was also hit by two hurricanes last year, which ravaged swathes of central America, displacing more than half a million people.

Coffee Exports

Anacafe expects Guatemala will export around 3.1 million 60-kg bags in the 12 months to through the end of September, versus 3.2 million in the prior season. The country exports nearly all the coffee it produces.

Barrios said farmers were incurring losses this season of about 20 to 40 cents per lb, roughly the same as last season. Farmgate prices have risen, helped by rising world prices, he said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic had pushed up costs for transport, housing and personal protective equipment.

"We're running on close to six years of (prices) not covering the cost of production. That's where you start to see drops in production, some farms being abandoned," Barrios said.

Coffee is one of Guatemala's top three agricultural exports, with almost one million people in the country relying on it for their livelihood.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Tesco Sets Out Climate Manifesto Ahead Of COP26 Conference In Glasgow

Tesco Sets Out Climate Manifesto Ahead Of COP26 Conference In Glasgow
Global Food Security Continues To Struggle, Study Finds

Global Food Security Continues To Struggle, Study Finds
Burps To Burgers: Food Companies Wrangle Climate-Warming Cattle Emissions

Burps To Burgers: Food Companies Wrangle Climate-Warming Cattle Emissions
Unilever To Invest €1bn In Climate Change Fund Over 10 Years

Unilever To Invest €1bn In Climate Change Fund Over 10 Years
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

European Farm To Fork Strategy Still 'Raises Too Many Questions', Say Groups Thu, 20 May 2021

European Farm To Fork Strategy Still 'Raises Too Many Questions', Say Groups
Buyer's Brief – Biofuels: Are They Really Sustainable? Wed, 19 May 2021

Buyer's Brief – Biofuels: Are They Really Sustainable?
EU-US Talks Avert Tariff Hike On American Whiskey, Motorcycles Tue, 18 May 2021

EU-US Talks Avert Tariff Hike On American Whiskey, Motorcycles
Ivory Coast Cocoa Grinding Could Drop To Half In May Mon, 17 May 2021

Ivory Coast Cocoa Grinding Could Drop To Half In May
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN