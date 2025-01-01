52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Climate Change

Greece To Offer Bad Loans Settlements To Farmers, PM Says

EU Lawmakers In Talks To Further Weaken Deforestation Law, Document Shows

Centre-right lawmakers in the European Parliament have made proposals to further weaken the European Union's beleaguered law to ban commodity imports linke...

Europe Congratulates Trump, Amid Worries About Trade, Ukraine

European leaders congratulated Donald Trump on his US presidential election victory, amid worries about the impact of a Trump return to the White House.

