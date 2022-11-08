Coop Sweden To Expand Frozen Goods Terminal In Enköping

Coop Sweden plans to expand its existing facility for frozen goods in Enköping as it aims to step up storage capacity in the region to meet growing demands.

In 2021, the retailer opened its central warehouse for frozen goods in the Swedish municipality and the facility currently employs around 120 people.

Örjan Grandin, CEO of Coop Logistik and deputy CEO of Coop Sweden, said, "Coop's goods terminal in Enköping supplies our more than 800 stores and Coop's customers with frozen goods.

"By making a long-term agreement with the property owner, we will be able to remain in Enköping, the business can be expanded and in the long term, we look forward to offering new jobs in our terminal. Through this decision, we have future-proofed Coop's supply of frozen goods."

Expansion Project

In 2023, Coop will collaborate with the property owner Catena to expand the existing goods terminal by approximately 5,800 square metres. The retailer hopes to complete the expansion project by the end of next year.

"We are pleased that we can now use another part of the site and help Coop to expand on the site and increase its capacity for cold storage by adding refrigerated space where we can also make maximum use of the heights," added Tobias Karlsson, regional manager of Catena in Stockholm.

The retailer has also cooperated with the municipality of Enköping while investigating how to develop its freezer business.

Anna Holmström, head of business in the municipality of Enköping, said, "It is extremely gratifying that Coop chooses to continue growing here in Enköping. It confirms our attractive location and contributes positively to community development in the municipality."

The good terminal will environmentally certified according to Breeam InUse and equipped with a roof-mounted solar cell plant for the producing electricity for the terminal.

