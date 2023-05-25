DSV To Use On-Site Renewable Energy To Power New Facilities

Danish logistics firm DSV is constructing two new warehouses spanning 175,000 square metres, which it says will be powered entirely by on-site renewable energy.

The facilities will serve as a testing ground for future DSV logistics infrastructure, the company said.

With solar panels covering over 100,000 square metres, the new facilities in Landskrona, Sweden, will have a capacity of 14 MwP, which corresponds to the energy needed to power roughly 1,400 households for a year.

It will also provide charging for trucks and other electric vehicles.

The surplus energy produced will be transferred to the local electricity grid.

Net-Zero Emissions

DSV has pledged to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions in 2050 and address the challenges of decarbonising the sector.

This is essential to develop the infrastructure required to support new technologies, the company said.

It is building a blueprint for a solution to support the electrification of road haulier services, which it added is critical to achieving net-zero road transportation by 2050.

The new warehouses in Landskrona will support the transition from fossil to renewable energy supply for the company's operations and its partners.

Jens Bjørn Andersen, group CEO of DSV said, "We have four new DSV energy sites planned in the near future, and we look forward to extending this initiative even further.

"I’m excited about how these developments will positively impact our and our customers’ ability to reduce our emissions while continuing to operate with the same quality and productivity levels."

Highlights

Upon completion, the 175,000-square-metre facility will include temperature-controlled storage areas, as well as a range of automated solutions.

Located next to existing facilities, the entire warehousing area exceeding 225,000 square metres will make Landskrona one of the largest logistics centres in the Nordics, DSV added.

The new warehouses will be certified according to 'BREEAM Excellent' standards, and expected to commence operations in the second quarter of 2024.

