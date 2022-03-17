Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

ECOBOX Enables Businesses To Engage In Circular Thinking

ECOBOX enables businesses to cut carbon emissions and enhance their in-store display capabilities at the same time.

The ECOBOX, a sustainable pallet and display solution, offers retailers the opportunity to promote their circular-economy goals while enhancing their in-store environment.

The ECOBOX is made from 100% recyclable, FSC-certified cardboard and comes with a plastic pallet base made from recycled plastic, collected from recycling points across Spain.

Easy to assemble, ECOBOX is as durable as other crates and pallets used in retail. At just 6kg, it is lightweight compared to other pallets on the market, which often weigh 13kg or more.

It’s also stackable, with 3,960 pallets fitting on a truck, compared to 990 pallets for a standard equivalent.

Durable And Sustainable

Samantha Green, ECOBOX’s managing director, stated, “We have done numerous weight tests in different conditions and countries, to guarantee the durability and strength of the ECOBOX.

“In addition, we can personalise and design the cardboard box to whatever the client requests. We can add their company logo, pictures, colour, or whatever they require.”

Endless Life Use

The ECOBOX also represents a novel carbon-offsetting solution, enabling businesses to dramatically reduce CO2 emissions throughout the entire production chain, from factory to store.

The fact that the pallets can be returned and reused time and again ensures endless life use.

And the company isn’t stopping there, with more innovation on the way later this year.

“This year, we are hoping to gradually introduce the ECOBOX to the market and finish the design of our larger pallet,” Green said, adding, “This is widely used in the agricultural sector and has been requested by various companies around the world, as well as from different sectors.”

For more information, visit ecoboxsl.com or call +34 635 283 248.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news.

