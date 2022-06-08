EU Agrifood Chain Commits To Safer Food On World Food Safety Day

Agrifood chain partners in the EU, including EuroCommerce, CELCAA, Copa-Cogeca, FEFAC and FoodDrinkEurope, have reiterated their commitment to delivering safe food to consumers in Europe and all around the globe.

The announcement was made on World Food Safety Day, on 7 June, in a bid to raise awareness of the need to prevent, detect and manage food-borne risks.

EuroCommerce, CELCAA, Copa-Cogeca, FEFAC and FoodDrinkEurope are members of the Food Safety Collaborative Platform and have developed an infographic brochure showcasing their joint responsibility in delivering safe food, from farm to fork.

Food safety is essential for health and well-being, and a crucial component of food security – a prerequisite for the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals – the members noted in a joint press release.

Food Safety

Ensuring food safety is the responsibility of all stakeholders in the food supply chain, from farm to fork.

In addition, safe feed is a prerequisite for safe food of animal origin, and an integral component of global food safety systems.

All parties involved in food production, processing, distribution and retail must identify, evaluate and control food safety hazards, according to the press release.

Some measures outlined by the Food Safety Collaborative Platform partners to ensure food quality include a risk-based approach to food safety, continuous learning, the promotion of a food safety culture, and a wide range of regulatory and self-regulatory measures.

Presently, food in the EU is safer, of higher quality, and with a longer shelf life than ever before, the members noted, adding that the safety of food reflects the health of animals, plants and the environment in which it is produced.

