Supply Chain

EU Challenges Egypt At WTO Over Import Registration

The European Union launched a challenge at the World Trade Organisation against Egypt on Wednesday over an import registration system the bloc says is a restriction on a vast range of goods from farm produce to household appliances.

The Commission said the registration process is arbitrary and can take years. Egyptian authorities had failed to process applications of many EU companies for long periods, it added.

"These import restrictions are illegal under WTO rules and we regret that Egypt has not acted to remove these, despite our repeated requests and efforts to resolve this issue," EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement.

Product Categories

Registration is required for agricultural and food products, cosmetics, toys, textiles, garments, household appliances, furniture and ceramic tiles, the EU executive said.

The European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, said its exports to Egypt of the 29 categories of goods concerned fell by 40% following Egypt's imposition of import registration in 2016.

WTO challenges start with a formal period of consultations between the parties. If they do not resolve the dispute, the EU can request that a WTO panel rule on the matter.

In October of last year, the World Trade Organisation revised upwards its forecasts for growth of global goods trade this year and in 2022, but warned of a two-track recovery leaving poor countries behind and downside risks from the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

