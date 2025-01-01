EU
Les Mousquetaires To Phase Out Mercosur Meat From Intermarché, Netto
France's Les Mousquetaires Group will not sell beef, pork and poultry from South American countries at Intermarché and Netto stores.
IGC Cuts Global Wheat Crop Outlook On Poor EU Harvest
The International Grains Council (IGC) said it has trimmed its forecast for 2024/25 global wheat production driven partly by a diminished outlook for the E...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com