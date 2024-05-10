Ferrero Opens Its First Chocolate Factory In North America

Nutella maker Ferrero Group has opened its first chocolate processing facility in North America.

The 70,000-square-foot facility is located at Ferrero's manufacturing campus in Bloomington, Illinois, which produces chocolates for several brands including Kinder, Ferrero Rocher, Butterfinger, and CRUNCH, the company added.

Alanna Cotton, president and chief business officer of Ferrero North America said, "Bringing Ferrero's decades of experience making high-quality, world-class chocolate to Illinois – the heart of America's food and confections industry – is going to help us achieve our goal of being the sweets and treats leader in the market."

"Ferrero and Bloomington are going to be greater together for years to come."

Production Footprint

The investment will see Ferrero expand its footprint in Illinois, the company noted.

The company manufactures Butterfinger and Baby Ruth products at its plant in Franklin Park, and Keebler products on 110th Street in Chicago.

The Bloomington campus will also see the addition of a new $214-million (€198.5 million) Kinder Bueno production facility later this year. It is expected to create 200 new local jobs.

"The exceptional talent and infrastructure here in Central Illinois are helping drive the growth of Ferrero's iconic brands, from CRUNCH and 100 Grand to Raisinets and soon Kinder Bueno," said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

"Ferrero's Bloomington facility, now including the company's first chocolate factory outside of Europe, is demonstrating to the world the manufacturing prowess we have right here in Illinois."

Other Investments

Ferrero has also invested in new capacity and capabilities for its Brantford, Ontario plant and added distribution centres in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Arizona. It has also invested in Oregon's hazelnut growers.

Ferrero North America employs more than 5,100 people across eight offices and twelve plants and warehouses in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean.