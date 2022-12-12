Finnish Research Firm VTT Develops Meat Alternatives

The VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland has developed what it describes as sustainable meat alternatives, through the use of cellular agriculture.

VTT’s initiative uses under-used and easy-to-grow local plants such as fava beans and sorghum to replicate animal meat, which provide high nutritional value and a more sustainable plant-based option, the research firm.

“We use cellular-agriculture-based techniques combined with our long-term expertise working with challenging, plant-based raw materials to transform nutritious, local crops into delicious foodstuffs that offer an identical sensory experience to animal-based meat,” commented Nesli Sözer, research professor at VTT.

“In order to solve these challenges, we need plant-based meat that can genuinely satiate demand and that can be scaled in a way that improves food security and nutrition for all."

Soaring Meat Demand

Meat production is the main source of emissions in the food system, and a shift to a plant-based diet to develop a more sustainable chain, according to VTT.

VTT is seeking to collaborate with food and raw-material producers to accelerate the production of meat alternatives, through plant-based options, cellular agriculture and agile manufacturing.

“By combining our experience in plant-based ingredients, food design and cellular agriculture, we can create proof-of-concept prototypes for tasty, identical meat alternatives that are ready to be scaled up for industrial production," added Sözer.

"By supporting companies to develop sustainable production processes and products that have broad customer appeal, we can also work together towards a future that is free from food crises."

