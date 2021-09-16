ESM Magazine

Food Export Helps Businesses Connect With American Exporters And Partners

Published on Sep 16 2021 1:08 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Europe / USA / Trade / Food Export

Nonprofit organisations Food Export Northeast and Midwest aim to strengthen the relationship between American exporters and partners around the globe.

Food Export Northeast and Midwest offer free trade development programmes to support food and agricultural companies from 23 US states, as well as importers, traders, and manufacturers worldwide.

The services include market research, trade matchmaking events, export assistance and more. All costs for Food Export services are covered by the Market Access Programme of the United States Department of Agriculture.

Food Export will connect importers, manufacturers, or distributors looking for products from the USA, or those seeking new potential American partners with best-matching suppliers, exporters, producers and brokers from the US.

The International Programme aims to address the needs, interests and demands of internationally operating food companies.

Its free-to-use trade lead system and product database support traders and manufacturers in identifying potential US suppliers, brands and new products to expand their business.

Businesses can connect with potential partners on-site by participating in a Food Export Buyers Mission at leading trade shows in the USA. Food Export will organise the trip to one of its many Buyers Missions.

For clients already importing and trading goods from the USA, the programme supports sales promotion campaigns in Europe.

Food Export helps clients improve their businesses with American products, ranging from POS activation, online campaigns, or media advertisements.

Contact Food Export's In-Market-Representatives in Europe to benefit from Food Export's programmes.

To get started and strengthen your business relationship with American suppliers, write to Jens Hombeck – European In-Market-Representative at [email protected].

For more information, visit www.foodexport.org.

