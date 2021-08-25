ESM Magazine

Forest Positive Coalition To Sponsor Sustainable Palm Oil Dialogue – Europe

Published on Aug 25 2021 12:58 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Palm Oil / CGF / Forest Positive Coalition / Sustainable Palm Oil Dialogue – Europe

The Consumer Goods Forum's Forest Positive Coalition (FPC) will sponsor this year's annual Sustainable Palm Oil Dialogue (SPOD) – Europe.

The event will be held virtually from 27–29 September 2021.

SPOD – Europe is a joint venture by IDH, the sustainable trade initiative, and the European Palm Oil Alliance. The FPC joins the Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil as event sponsors.

Highlights Of The Event

The third and final day of the event will focus on the FPC's work and approach through a panel entitled 'Accelerating Forest Positive Action in the Palm Oil Sector.'

David Pendlington of Mars, Inc and the co-lead of the FPC Palm Oil Working Group, will lead the session. 

He will be joined by Mohammad Hafzeh Abdul Rahman, CEO of Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council; Anne Rosenberger, global engagement manager at Global Forest Watch Commodities and Finance, World Resources Institute; and Rizal Algamar, regional director of Southeast Asia at Tropical Forest Alliance.

The panel will be followed by breakout sessions on leveraging forest positive change and providing feedback.

Social Sustainability

Nadia Bunce, sustainability manager at CFG, will also join SPOD – Europe to speak on the social sustainability angle of sustainable palm oil. Bunce will be part of the panel on 'Enhancing Social Impact in the Palm Oil Sector' on Tuesday, 28 September 2021.

In April of this year, the FPC launched a new report, Taking Root: Embarking on the Forest Positive Journey, illustrating the coalition's journey in leading cross-sector efforts in ending commodity-driven deforestation.

A month later, the European-based members of The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) Forest Positive Coalition signed a statement from 11 consumer goods companies entitled, Business leaders support bold EU actions to eliminate imported deforestation.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Supply Chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

