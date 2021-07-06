Lidl Belgium To Build New Sustainable Distribution Centre

Published on Jul 6 2021 7:29 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Sustainability / Environment / Distribution Centre / Lidl Belgium

Lidl Belgium has announced plans to build a new sustainable distribution centre in association with Heylen Warehouses.

The new logistics facility will be located on the old Henrad site in Herentals, owned by Molenwater Groep and Heylen Group since 2016.

The facility will be instrumental in supplying fresh produce on a daily basis.

Expansion Plans

The investment is part of the retailer’s expansion plans in Belgium and will see the construction of its sixth distribution centre in the country.

The facility will create around 230 new jobs in the region, including 200 logistics roles and 30 positions in support services such as HR, sales and IT.

Mayor Mien Van Olmen, said, “The city council is pleased with this planned sustainable investment in our society. We are convinced that this is a real added value for our city. It is also an important factor for employment in our city.

“Herentals still has a higher unemployment rate of 8% compared to the average of 6% in Flanders. This investment can help bring down unemployment in our region.”

In March of this year, the retailer commenced the construction of a new distribution centre in La Louvière with an investment of €75 million in the facility.

Sustainable Facility

The new warehouse will be constructed in line with the requirements of BREEAM Outstanding standards to guarantee minimal environmental impact.

It will feature energy-efficient installations, minimal water consumption, extensive waste management, and minimisation of noise, pollution and other factors impacting the environment.

By using daylight, adapted lighting, ventilation, pleasant climate control and acoustics, a healthy and productive working environment will be created, Lidl added.

The retailer will also install 15,000 square metres of solar panels on the roof, which will support the charging infrastructure for electric cars and bicycles, among others.

It will also feature birdhouses, bee hotels, and wild flower meadows.