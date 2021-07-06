ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Lidl Belgium To Build New Sustainable Distribution Centre

Published on Jul 6 2021 7:29 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Sustainability / Environment / Distribution Centre / Lidl Belgium

Lidl Belgium To Build New Sustainable Distribution Centre

Lidl Belgium has announced plans to build a new sustainable distribution centre in association with Heylen Warehouses.

The new logistics facility will be located on the old Henrad site in Herentals, owned by Molenwater Groep and Heylen Group since 2016.

The facility will be instrumental in supplying fresh produce on a daily basis.

Expansion Plans

The investment is part of the retailer’s expansion plans in Belgium and will see the construction of its sixth distribution centre in the country.

The facility will create around 230 new jobs in the region, including 200 logistics roles and 30 positions in support services such as HR, sales and IT.

Mayor Mien Van Olmen, said, “The city council is pleased with this planned sustainable investment in our society. We are convinced that this is a real added value for our city. It is also an important factor for employment in our city.

“Herentals still has a higher unemployment rate of 8% compared to the average of 6% in Flanders. This investment can help bring down unemployment in our region.”

In March of this year, the retailer commenced the construction of a new distribution centre in La Louvière with an investment of €75 million in the facility.

Sustainable Facility

Advertisement

The new warehouse will be constructed in line with the requirements of BREEAM Outstanding standards to guarantee minimal environmental impact.

It will feature energy-efficient installations, minimal water consumption, extensive waste management, and minimisation of noise, pollution and other factors impacting the environment.

By using daylight, adapted lighting, ventilation, pleasant climate control and acoustics, a healthy and productive working environment will be created, Lidl added.

The retailer will also install 15,000 square metres of solar panels on the roof, which will support the charging infrastructure for electric cars and bicycles, among others.

It will also feature birdhouses, bee hotels, and wild flower meadows.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Nestlé To Focus On Local Solutions To Manage Water Sustainably

Nestlé To Focus On Local Solutions To Manage Water Sustainably
Thai Union, V Foods To Expand Plant-Based Food Businesses

Thai Union, V Foods To Expand Plant-Based Food Businesses
Netto Marken-Discount Introduces Sustainability Compass

Netto Marken-Discount Introduces Sustainability Compass
Carrefour Introduces Eco-Score On Products

Carrefour Introduces Eco-Score On Products
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Agriculture Prices To Ease; Hunger And Climate Goals Far Off: FAO/OECD Tue, 6 Jul 2021

Agriculture Prices To Ease; Hunger And Climate Goals Far Off: FAO/OECD
Nestlé, REWE, Metro AG Support European Initiative For Sustainable Food Supply Chain Mon, 5 Jul 2021

Nestlé, REWE, Metro AG Support European Initiative For Sustainable Food Supply Chain
Insect Feed Could Cut UK’s Future Soy Footprint By A Fifth, Study Finds Fri, 2 Jul 2021

Insect Feed Could Cut UK’s Future Soy Footprint By A Fifth, Study Finds
EU Protection For Rooibos Tea Is Good News For South African Agriculture Thu, 1 Jul 2021

EU Protection For Rooibos Tea Is Good News For South African Agriculture
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN