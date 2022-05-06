Lidl Switzerland Adds Designwerk E-truck To Its Fleet

Lidl Switzerland has added a Designwerk e-truck to its fleet in collaboration with its logistics partner Krummen Kerzers.

The new e-truck brings the retailer closer to its goal of a fossil-free fleet for supplying goods to all Swiss Lidl stores by 2030.

Ueli Rüger, head of logistics at Lidl Switzerland, commented, "Sustainability needs diversity. The decisive factor for Lidl Switzerland is the switch from fossil fuels to renewable energies; the drive concept is secondary […].

“The new e-truck is not only an alternative in our fleet but also a solution that combines performance, ecology and economy in distribution logistics. It's an excellent fit for our business model as a smart discounter."

In November of last year, the retailer said it reduced its carbon footprint by a further 11% and has been certified as Swiss Climate Label CO2 NEUTRAL for the sixth time.

Designwerk E-truck

With a vehicle weight of 42 tonnes, the new truck produces no local emissions and does so without any operational restrictions.

It boasts a battery capacity of 900 kWh, which is sufficient for more than 500 kilometres, or a driving distance from Zurich to Geneva and back.

With an estimated annual mileage of around 180,000 kilometres, the truck will help the retailer reduce CO2 emissions by 150 tonnes.

The truck will use renewable energy from Lidl Switzerland’s fast-charging station at its logistics centre in Sévaz, Fribourg.

The solar panels installed on the roof of the facility generate the electricity required for the e-truck.

The electric truck can be fully refuelled within under two hours using a Hypercharger with 300 kWh charging capacity, thereby reducing the downtime of the e-truck compared to previous battery-powered load applications.

