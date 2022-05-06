Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Lidl Switzerland Adds Designwerk E-truck To Its Fleet

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Lidl Switzerland has added a Designwerk e-truck to its fleet in collaboration with its logistics partner Krummen Kerzers.

The new e-truck brings the retailer closer to its goal of a fossil-free fleet for supplying goods to all Swiss Lidl stores by 2030.

Ueli Rüger, head of logistics at Lidl Switzerland, commented, "Sustainability needs diversity. The decisive factor for Lidl Switzerland is the switch from fossil fuels to renewable energies; the drive concept is secondary […].

“The new e-truck is not only an alternative in our fleet but also a solution that combines performance, ecology and economy in distribution logistics. It's an excellent fit for our business model as a smart discounter."

In November of last year, the retailer said it reduced its carbon footprint by a further 11% and has been certified as Swiss Climate Label CO2 NEUTRAL for the sixth time.

Designwerk E-truck

With a vehicle weight of 42 tonnes, the new truck produces no local emissions and does so without any operational restrictions.

It boasts a battery capacity of 900 kWh, which is sufficient for more than 500 kilometres, or a driving distance from Zurich to Geneva and back.

With an estimated annual mileage of around 180,000 kilometres, the truck will help the retailer reduce CO2 emissions by 150 tonnes.

The truck will use renewable energy from Lidl Switzerland’s fast-charging station at its logistics centre in Sévaz, Fribourg.

The solar panels installed on the roof of the facility generate the electricity required for the e-truck.

The electric truck can be fully refuelled within under two hours using a Hypercharger with 300 kWh charging capacity, thereby reducing the downtime of the e-truck compared to previous battery-powered load applications.

© 2022European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Food Prices Ease Slightly In April After Record Surge: FAO
2
Supply Chain

Dry Weather In France Will Cause Irreversible Damage To Crops: Expert
3
Supply Chain

Agri-Services Group Origin Enterprises Confident In Navigating Price Volatility
4
Supply Chain

Russian Wheat Prices Down Amid Higher Domestic Supply
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com