Norway's ASKO Going Green With Electric Truck Rollout

Norwegian wholesaler ASKO has become one of the first companies globally to adopt the new generation of Scania's BEV Regional electric trucks.

The Norgesgruppen-owned business is aiming to achieve fossil-free transport across its operations by the end of 2026. The new electric trucks from Scania will be deployed across Norway, facilitating emission-free deliveries and contributing to ASKO's commitment to green transport, it noted.

This isn't ASKO's first foray into environmentally friendly technology, as it previously adopted the previous generation of electric Scania trucks. The wholesale business was also a first mover in the shift towards green practices in Norway, deploying the country's first electric truck in 2016.

'At The Forefront'

"ASKO wants to be at the forefront of the environmental shift in truck transport in Norway, and the new vehicles from Scania make a strong contribution to that," commented Tore Bekken, CEO of ASKO Norway.

The new Scania BEV Regional trucks feature a standard chassis with a 5.35-meter wheelbase, steerable bogie axles, and a capability to pull two-axle trailers, resulting in a permissible total weight of 44 tonnes. The trucks are equipped with Scania's largest battery pack to date, boasting a gross capacity of 624 kWh.

Planned Rollout

During the initial phase, ASKO's first BEV Regional trucks will operate on the longest routes in inner Østfold, which until now has required charging en route.

In the long term, the trucks will handle even longer routes, spanning from Vestby to Kragerø.

"Scania is proud and happy to be able to deliver the very first BEV Regional trucks in the world to ASKO," commented Frode Neteland, CEO of Scania Norway. "Our relationship has been the driving force for both Scania and ASKO in all these years."