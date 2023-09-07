Salling Group To Phase Out 'Fast-Growing' Chickens From Promotional Products

Denmark's Salling Group has set a target to phase out 'fast-growing' chickens from promotional products by the end of 2025 as it seeks to raise animal welfare standards.

In 2022, the company achieved its target of phasing out 'fast-growing' chickens from the fixed fresh range in Netto, føtex and Bilka stores.

Moreover, Salling Group is also cutting down the marketing of these chickens, such as highlighting special offers or signage in shops and warehouses.

The chicken offered by the retailer will be replaced with slower-growing breeds and feature a label with at least one heart from the state animal welfare certification.

'Raising Animal Welfare'

Henrik Vinther Olesen, sustainability director at Salling Group said, "We want to contribute to raising animal welfare in all the categories where chicken is included as an ingredient, so that we can offer the widest possible range without fast-growing chickens, whether you shop in Netto, føtex or Bilka.

"Along the way, we must have the customers and suppliers along for the journey, and therefore, it is ideal to continue the gradual phasing out of fast-growing chickens."

Salling Group aims to phase out fast-growing chickens across all product categories for better animal welfare standard and improved living conditions for chickens.

An 'Important Step Forward'

Thorbjørn Schiønning, communications manager at Anima said, "The Salling Group takes another important step forward and signals to the rest of the market that there is no future for turbo chickens.

"Turbo chicken has officially become the new caged hens now, and it is only a matter of time before we can all happily pat each other on the back that we are leading Denmark in this area."

Fast-growing chickens constitute a large part of the total production in Denmark, and phasing out will occur as producers increase production of slower-growing birds, the company noted.