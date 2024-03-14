Thai Union Plans To Decarbonise Thai Shrimp Supply Chain

Seafood giant Thai Union Group has launched a new programme to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within its shrimp supply chain.

The Shrimp Decarbonisation initiative, developed in collaboration with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and Ahold Delhaize USA, marks a significant step towards more sustainable aquaculture practices, the company added.

The pilot programme aims to produce 1,000 metric tonnes of processed shrimp that is both lower impact and meets the highest product quality standards.

Thai Union subsidiary, Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods, will import the shrimp, which will be fully traceable - starting from the hatchery to the final point of shipment.

'Sustainability Benchmarks'

"Working alongside The Nature Conservancy allows us to pioneer a model of shrimp production that is not only more environmentally responsible but also economically viable. Our pilot programme for 2024 is a testament to our dedication to reducing carbon emissions and setting new sustainability benchmarks in the seafood industry," said Adam Brennan, chief sustainability officer at Thai Union.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shrimp Decarbonisation programme seeks to make on-farm investments to enhance efficiency and productivity, reduce energy use and increase the sourcing of sustainable feed ingredients.

Based on the outcome of the pilot, Thai Union will scale its efforts across other shrimp farms in Thailand and beyond.

Brennan added, "The Shrimp Decarbonisation programme is not just about reducing emissions; it's about transforming the shrimp industry into a more sustainable, efficient, and equitable sector.

"By proving that sustainable practices can lead to economic benefits, we aim to inspire and lead the way for the entire industry."