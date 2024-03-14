52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Thai Union Plans To Decarbonise Thai Shrimp Supply Chain

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Thai Union Plans To Decarbonise Thai Shrimp Supply Chain

Seafood giant Thai Union Group has launched a new programme to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within its shrimp supply chain.

The Shrimp Decarbonisation initiative, developed in collaboration with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and Ahold Delhaize USA, marks a significant step towards more sustainable aquaculture practices, the company added.

The pilot programme aims to produce 1,000 metric tonnes of processed shrimp that is both lower impact and meets the highest product quality standards.

Thai Union subsidiary, Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods, will import the shrimp, which will be fully traceable - starting from the hatchery to the final point of shipment.

'Sustainability Benchmarks'

"Working alongside The Nature Conservancy allows us to pioneer a model of shrimp production that is not only more environmentally responsible but also economically viable. Our pilot programme for 2024 is a testament to our dedication to reducing carbon emissions and setting new sustainability benchmarks in the seafood industry," said Adam Brennan, chief sustainability officer at Thai Union.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shrimp Decarbonisation programme seeks to make on-farm investments to enhance efficiency and productivity, reduce energy use and increase the sourcing of sustainable feed ingredients.

Based on the outcome of the pilot, Thai Union will scale its efforts across other shrimp farms in Thailand and beyond.

Brennan added, "The Shrimp Decarbonisation programme is not just about reducing emissions; it's about transforming the shrimp industry into a more sustainable, efficient, and equitable sector.

"By proving that sustainable practices can lead to economic benefits, we aim to inspire and lead the way for the entire industry."

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Hapag-Lloyd Posts 83% Lower Net Profit In 2023
Hapag-Lloyd Posts 83% Lower Net Profit In 2023
2
Supply Chain

Innovation Portfolio Launched To Support Regenerative Agriculture
Innovation Portfolio Launched To Support Regenerative Agriculture
3
Supply Chain

China Cancels Some French Wheat Deals, Traders Tell FranceAgriMer
China Cancels Some French Wheat Deals, Traders Tell FranceAgriMer
4
Supply Chain

African Cocoa Plants Run Out Of Beans As Global Chocolate Crisis Deepens
African Cocoa Plants Run Out Of Beans As Global Chocolate Crisis Deepens
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com