Supply Chain

Ukraine June Farm Exports Rise To 2.5m Tonnes: Minister

Ukrainian agriculture exports rose to 2.5 million tonnes in June from about 1.7 million tonnes in May thanks to higher exports from the Danube river ports, Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Ukraine, a major exporter of grain and vegetable oils, exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia invaded the country on 25 February. Moscow calls its action a 'special military operation'.

The exports fell sharply in spring as Ukraine, which used to export most of its goods through seaports, was forced to transport grain by train via its western border or via its small Danube river ports.

"Since March we have managed to increase transshipment via Danube ports to one million tonnes," Kubrakov said, adding that the opening for navigation of another mouth of the Danube river would increase shipments further.

Increase In Grain Exports

Ukrainian officials sparked hopes last week for an increase in grain exports despite Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports, noting that ships had started to pass through an important mouth of the Danube.

They said that 16 ships had already passed through the Bystre rivermouth and were waiting to be loaded with Ukrainian grain for export to foreign markets, while more than 90 more vessels were waiting their turn in Romania's Sulina canal.

Grain exports for the 2021/22 season ending 30 June rose 8.5% to 48.5 million tonnes, driven by strong shipments before Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

