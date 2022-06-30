Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

UK's Bunzl Expects Higher Revenue On Boost From Inflation, Acquisitions

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc said on Thursday it expected higher annual revenue, benefiting from red-hot inflation and acquisitions in the past year.

The company, which supplies food packaging, latex gloves, work wear and stationery to businesses, said it was upgrading its annual outlook, as revenue for the first-half of the year ending June 30 is expected to increase by 12-13%.

Bunzl, with operations in 31 countries and serving sectors including grocery, foodservice and healthcare, said first-half adjusted operating margins is expected to be slightly higher than historical levels.

Inflation

Countries across the globe are experiencing soaring inflation, as prices of everything from fuel to packaging rise due to supply-chain disruptions and the Ukraine conflict.

Its key markets North America and Continental Europe maintained strong revenue growth and margins in the UK and Ireland continued to improve.

The company, which has benefited from demand for COVID-19 related products since 2020, said sales of such items have normalised but remained ahead of 2019 levels.

Shares of Bunzl were up 1.7% in early trade.

BNZL Stock Price Today by TradingView


'Strong Growth'

Frank van Zanten, chief executive officer of Bunzl, said, “Bunzl has delivered another period of strong growth. We continue to demonstrate the strength of our business model, supported by the depth and resilience of our supply chains and the agility of our people who have responded to the inflationary environment so successfully.

“Our acquisition momentum remains strong, with our active pipeline supported by a strong balance sheet.”

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

California Raisins: A Perfect Addition To Summer Dishes
2
Supply Chain

Russia Tells U.N. Chief It's Ready To Help Avert Food Crisis
3
Supply Chain

Sovecon Raises Forecast For Russia's 2022/23 Wheat Exports
4
Supply Chain

Support For Post-Brexit Trade Rules Grows In Northern Ireland: Poll
5
Supply Chain

Grain Exports From Ukraine Down 44% So Far In June, Data Showed
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com