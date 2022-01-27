Subscribe Login
Supply Chain

UK's Groceries Code Adjudicator Announces 2022 Survey

European grocery producers that supply the UK's largest supermarkets have been invited to provide feedback on supply chain practices to the UK’s independent regulator. 

Suppliers can let the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) know how they are treated by retailers by completing the GCA’s confidential 2022 annual survey.

Both UK-based and international suppliers are covered by the UK’s Groceries Supply Code of Practice (GSCOP), which obliges the 13 largest supermarkets to treat them fairly and lawfully.

Commenting on the survey, Groceries Code Adjudicator Mark White said, "I cannot over-emphasise how valuable the information you provided in my first survey was to my work. Your responses helped me when I discussed the Code with the senior leadership of the retailers and their Code Compliance Officers, highlighting issues such as delisting, forecasting, and suppliers’ concerns about the increasing numbers of inexperienced buyers they are encountering."

White continued, "As a result, I have been strongly encouraging the retailers to ensure they have the right training and support in place to help these new buyers build strong and effective relationships with their suppliers, so that they have a deeper understanding of the businesses they are working with.

"I urge suppliers to continue their support for the annual survey. The previous eight surveys have been powerful in securing continued improved Code compliance from retailers, and this ninth survey will be the same."

The survey closes on 27 February 2022 and can be found here.

