NOPEX Takes Decisive Stance Against ‘Unwanted Visitors’ Attending The Show

Following feedback from exhibitors that too many companies are attending shows to sell to both exhibitors and visitors without exhibiting themselves, Natural & Organic Products Expo (NOPEX), held at ExCeL London on 14-15 April, took decisive action, which, according to the organisers, Diversified Communications, led to a significantly improved event.

The presence of companies selling their services to stand holders, who have invested significant sums in attending, and setting up camp in cafes and shared areas, had become a growing problem for organisers, with increasing numbers of exhibitors stating this as a reason for not attending trade shows, and others saying that they will attend as visitors instead of exhibiting.

'Robust Process'

Jenni Sandells, Marketing Director of NOPEX said, “We have always had a robust process, but we recognised that further action was needed. [...] It was a time-consuming process and resulted in a staggering 34% of registration being denied entry, via an email before the event.”

“With the events industry so focused on numbers, it went against everything we have learned, and it was scary to see so many people being denied entry. However, it also illustrated the scale of the problem. And I’m delighted to say that, although we did see a drop of 16% in total attendance, the number of legit buyers was up, the quality was better, and our exhibitors had a much better show!”

'Thrilled With The Reaction'

Event Director, Annie Lindsell added, “We’re thrilled with the reaction to NOPEX this year, and our crack-down on non-exhibiting companies wishing to come to the show has definitely worked, with many people saying that this was the best show they have had for several years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibitors welcomed the change, which was reflected in a much more positive exhibiting experience: “In the show's 28-year history, the quality of the visitors was the best we have ever seen,” said Kriss Glenville, MD of The Natural Health Practice.

“I’ve seen a strong attendance and have particularly noticed an increase in the quality of visitors! It’s an important show for us as a business and for this industry,” added Neil Hubbard, Marketing Manager of Dundeis.

“NOPEX is the best B2B event, and the quality of the customers has been amazing. This is going to project my business in the right direction,” said Essjay Hartshorn from Bomonde Ltd.

“Well done for NOPEX 2024. It was a brave move to cut down unwanted attendance but my clients who had stands said it paid off, with them seeing fewer but better-quality leads,” said Organic Food Consultant, Simon Wright.

ADVERTISEMENT

NOPEX

Although robust entry requirements were required, the show welcomed 6,210 attendees across the two days.

Connecting enthusiastic retailers with passionate brand owners, the show floor was buzzing with business activity, representing an important step forward for the future of retail.

NOPEX 2025 Natural & Organic Products Expo (co-located with Natural Food Expo and Natural Beauty Expo) will return to ExCeL London on 11-12 May 2025.

To keep up to date with the show and to enquire about exhibiting, please visit www.naturalproducts.co.uk.

This article was written in partnership with Natural & Organic Products Expo (NOPEX).