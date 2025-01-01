52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Agrokor

Croatia's Fortenova Says It Was Not Notified Of Sberbank's Stake Sale

Croatia's Fortenova Says It Was Not Notified Of Sberbank's Stake Sale

Croatian Food Group Fortenova Starts Sale Of Non-Core Businesses

Croatian Food Group Fortenova Starts Sale Of Non-Core Businesses

Croatian food group Fortenova Grupa, formerly known as Agrokor, said on Wednesday it had put four units, including two tourism agencies, up for s...

Croatia's Fortenova Hopes Bond Issue Marks Start Of New Era

Croatian food company Fortenova Grupa, formerly known as Agrokor, has issued €1.157 billion in four-year bonds to refinance a loan it took out in 2017...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com