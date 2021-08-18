ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Discounters Ramp Up The Competition In Bosnia & Herzegovina

Published on Aug 18 2021 8:29 AM in Retail tagged: Lidl / Agrokor / Serbia / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Mercator / Bingo / Idea / Tropic / Best / Svetofor / Torgservis / Fortenova Group / MERE / Amko Komerc

Discounters Ramp Up The Competition In Bosnia & Herzegovina

Retailers Lidl and Mere have announced that they are seeking to break into the grocery retail market in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Both are hoping to succeed by targeting the discounter segment, which has thus far been somewhat underserved by existing players.

The country's modern retail grocery market has for years been dominated by local player Bingo and regional powerhouse Fortenova Group (formerly Agrokor) with its Konzum supermarket and Mercator hypermarket banners.

Other participants with a significant share include smaller local players like Amko Komerc, Tropic and Best.

Lidl Plots Entry

After several unsuccessful attempts in the past, Lidl is now eyeing potential locations across Bosnia and Herzegovina, ahead of commencing its activities in the Balkan country towards the end of 2022 at the earliest.

Contributing to the renewed interest of Lidl in Bosnia and Herzegovina is the lack of competition in the discounter segment, the low purchase power of consumers, and the successful results obtained in neighbouring Serbia, where it has opened 51 supermarkets since launching operations there in October 2018.

According to local media reports, Lidl is seeking locations in cities/towns with a population of at least 30,000 inhabitants, with the capital Sarajevo, as well as Banja Luka, Živinica and Brčko all being mentioned.

Advertisement

Local news outlet Capital reported that Lidl has started hiring in Bosnia and Herzegovina and some are already undergoing training in the retailer’s stores in Serbia and Croatia.

Mere Eyes Up The Market

Joining Lidl in the discount segment will be Russia’s Torgservis, which is planning to open several dozen outlets in Bosnia and Herzegovina under its rapidly-growing Mere banner.

According to daily Dnevni Avaz, the first stores will be opened in Sarajevo, Tuzla, Zenica, Mostar, Banja Luka, as well as in other cities across Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Like Lidl, the arrival in of Mere in Bosnia and Herzegovina follows the successful launch in Serbia, where Torgservis arrived last December and has since opened seven stores under the Mere and Svetofor banners.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Lidl Italia Expands Range of Climate-Neutral Products

Lidl Italia Expands Range of Climate-Neutral Products
Lidl To Open First Store In A Motorway Service Area

Lidl To Open First Store In A Motorway Service Area
Serbian Retail Market Worth €4.8bn, Delhaize Biggest Player

Serbian Retail Market Worth €4.8bn, Delhaize Biggest Player
Grocery Sales Fall In Ireland, But Still Well Ahead Of 2019 Levels: Kantar

Grocery Sales Fall In Ireland, But Still Well Ahead Of 2019 Levels: Kantar
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Sweden's ICA Sees Improvements At Rimi Baltic, Apotek Hjärtat In Q2 Wed, 18 Aug 2021

Sweden's ICA Sees Improvements At Rimi Baltic, Apotek Hjärtat In Q2
El Corte Inglés Reduces Electricity Consumption By Almost 25% In Five Years Wed, 18 Aug 2021

El Corte Inglés Reduces Electricity Consumption By Almost 25% In Five Years
Asda Offers Vouchers To Boost Vaccine Uptake Among Young People Wed, 18 Aug 2021

Asda Offers Vouchers To Boost Vaccine Uptake Among Young People
Walmart Raises Forecast After Exceeding Sales Estimates Tue, 17 Aug 2021

Walmart Raises Forecast After Exceeding Sales Estimates
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN