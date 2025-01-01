Campari
Campari Warns Of Impact Of Bad Weather, Agave Contracts On Margin
Italian spirits group Campari warned that its ability to expand gross margin this year would likely be impacted by 'some temporary headwinds...
Campari Has Taste For More M&A After Courvoisier Deal: CEO
Campari will seek further M&A opportunities after completing the buyout of French cognac house Courvoisier, the new head of the Italian drinks group sa...
