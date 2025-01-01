Casino
Casino Announces Sale Of Further 90 Stores
French retailer Casino has announced the sale of 90 stores to Groupement Les Mousquetaires, Auchan Retail France, and Carrefour.
Casino Sells Remaining 10.15% Stake in Energy Unit GreenYellow
French food retailer Casino said it has sold 10.15% of its remaining stake in renewable energy unit GreenYellow for €46 million to investment fund Ard...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com