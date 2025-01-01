52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Casino

French Food Retailer Groupe Casino Posts Third-Quarter Sales Fall

Casino Announces Sale Of Further 90 Stores

French retailer Casino has announced the sale of 90 stores to Groupement Les Mousquetaires, Auchan Retail France, and Carrefour.

Casino Sells Remaining 10.15% Stake in Energy Unit GreenYellow

French food retailer Casino said it has sold 10.15% of its remaining stake in renewable energy unit GreenYellow for €46 million to investment fund Ard...

Next
