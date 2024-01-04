52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Kretinsky-Led Consortium Set To Own 53.7% Of Casino's Capital

By Reuters
Share this article

A consortium led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky will own and control 53.7% of French retailer Casino's share capital once a restructuring plan is completed, the retailer has said in a statement.

Current shareholders will be massively diluted to around 0.3% of the share capital, it added.

Restructuring Plan

The statement also cited a report by independent expert Sorgem Evaluation that found the restructuring plan was fair to current shareholders.

Casino said that – according to Sorgem's report – without implementation of the restructuring plan, the group's enterprise value of €3.71 billion (as implicit in the subscription price of the capital increase reserved for the consortium), is well below its net debt of €7.88 billion.

Under these conditions, the economic value per 100 shares is zero. After implementation of the plan, the value of these 100 shares would be around €5, which Casino said represented a value "very close to" the subscription price of the capital increase reserved for the consortium.

ADVERTISEMENT

'On completion of the restructuring plan, the consortium would own and control 53.7% of Casino's share capital, while current shareholders would be massively diluted, holding around  0.3% of the share capital on completion of the restructuring,' Casino's statement read.

Sale To Les Mousquetaires And Auchan Retail

As part of its restructuring, Casino said on December 18 it had entered into exclusive talks to sell all of its big stores to Les Mousquetaires and Auchan Retail.

Casino, which has warned of likely losses for 2023 for its core French business, is racing to finalise a bailout to avoid bankruptcy early this year.

Read More: What’s On The Menu For Casino In 2024? Analysis

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

UK'S Sainsbury's To Spend £200m On 9% Rise In Workers' Pay
2
Retail

Walgreens Q1 Profit Beat Helped By Higher Drug Prices, Cost Cuts
3
Retail

Coop Switzerland Reports Sales Growth Of 1.4% In FY 2023
4
Retail

French Inflation Rises 4.1% In December, As Expected
5
Retail

Carrefour Says It Will Not Sell PepsiCo Goods Due To Price Hikes
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com